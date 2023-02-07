Audio: Fitzpatrick says Missouri State Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed. That’s the word from newly-installed State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. He told a House budget subcommittee last week that they currently have about 95 employees, instead of the 167 they’re supposed to have on staff.

“The office, basically, is not taking the cost-of-living adjustments that have been recommended by the governor. Basically, they’ve used the vacancies — the funds generated by not having enough employees — to fund increases in salaries to remain competitive with the private sector.”

That practice has been conducted by other state agencies as well, including MoDOT. Fitzpatrick also told the committee it’s critical to increase staffing as work on the statewide single audit approaches. He says that particular audit is required for Missouri to receive federal funding.

Related