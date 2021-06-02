Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe firefighters on Tuesday evening responded to a car fire at 719 Elm Street.

Upon arrival, Fire Captain Tracy Bradley reports the engine compartment of the Buick LeSabre was fully involved with occupants outside the vehicle.

The fire had burned through the hood, so the department placed the fire hose nozzle in the opening using approximately 200 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.

The department quoted the owner, Nicholas Duckworch, saying that the vehicle had been having issues with the alternator, and he had it replaced a month ago. While driving on Tuesday, he noted the vehicle wasn’t “acting right” and pulled into Casey’s parking lot. Smoke appeared when the hood was opened. The owner reportedly attempted to pour water on the engine, but the flames were too much, and Chillicothe firefighters were called, who were on the scene about 15 minutes.

