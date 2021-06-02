Elderly Chillicothe resident injured in rural Livingston County crash

Local News June 2, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
An elderly Chillicothe resident were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday evening in rural Livingston County, four miles northwest of Chillicothe.

Ninty three-year-old Charles Radcliff received minor injuries and a private vehicle took him to Hedrick Medical Center.

The crash occurred when a car driven by a 16-year-old Chillicothe boy was northbound on LIV Road 239 and Radcliff’s car was eastbound on LIV Road 224. The two vehicles met at the uncontrolled intersection.

Vehicle damages were listed as extensive, with the report noting both drivers were using seat belts.

