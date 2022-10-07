Chillicothe City Council to meet at Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss a bullet-resistant control laminate proposal for the Chillicothe Elementary School. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for re-appointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board, a new appointment to the Railroad Board, and a new body camera demonstration and discussion regarding the police facility.

One ordinance on the agenda would authorize an extension to a towing service agreement with Gabrielson Truck Repair and Towing, LLC. Another would amend the employee handbook.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on October 10th also includes a closed session for documents related to a negotiated contract.