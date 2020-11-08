Chillicothe and Maryville residents injured in Saturday night crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Chillicothe and Maryville were hurt Saturday night when a car attempted a U-turn and was hit by a pickup truck on a country road in Nodaway County.

A passenger in the car, a 15-year old Chillicothe girl, was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, a 16-year old Maryville boy refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports made available to the public. The driver of the pickup truck, 17-year old Brayden Buck of Maryville, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened two miles west of Pickering on Imperial Road as both vehicles were southbound, the driver of the car attempted to make a U-turn at an intersection, and the car was hit on its driver’s by the pickup.

The damage was listed as moderate to the car and minor to the pickup. The two drivers were wearing seat belts but the passenger from Chillicothe was not.

