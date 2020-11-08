Crash near Farmersville injures Trenton man; Chillicothe woman arrested on DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an accident two miles north of Farmersville the morning of November 6th resulted in minor injuries for a Trenton man and the arrest of a Chillicothe woman.

A private vehicle transported 54-year-old Shawn Walker to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. No injuries were reported for 35-year-old Nicole Henley.

Two vehicles traveled south on Highway 65 before the one Walker drove allegedly slowed and attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive. The vehicle driven by Henley crossed the center line and attempted to overtake the other vehicle. That is when Henley’s vehicle struck the rear of Walker’s.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

Henley was arrested by the Patrol and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana—methamphetamines, driving while intoxicated—drugs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, and being an owner operating a motor vehicle without providing financial responsibility. She was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

