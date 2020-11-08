Crash on Highway 116 injures motorcycle rider

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Lathrop resident received injuries when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating east of Plattsburg.

56-year old Richard Dubuque was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning two miles east of Plattsburg on Highway 116 as the motorcycle was westbound, it traveled onto the right shoulder, went out of control, began to slide, and came to rest on its right side off the right side of the road.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and Dubuque was wearing safety equipment.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares