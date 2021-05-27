Carroll County Memorial Hospital begins 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Over the next few months, Carroll County Memorial Hospital will be working with area providers to update the 2018 Carroll County Community Health Needs Assessment. Therefore, they are seeking input from the community regarding healthcare needs in order to complete the 2021 CHNA update.

VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm, has been retained to conduct this countywide research. The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in both the 2015 and 2018 assessment reports while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas.

A brief community survey has been developed in order to gather feedback and accomplish this work. Visit the website, and Facebook to access the link to complete the online survey for the 2021 CHNA. All community residents and business leaders are encouraged to complete the 2021 CHNA online survey by Thursday, July 1.

The date for the Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10. More information will be coming soon regarding the dates and the RSVP. If you have any questions regarding CHNA activities, call 660-329-6012.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit our website Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.

