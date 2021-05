Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will hold a retreat to discuss various topics.

No action is expected to be taken at The Space in Downtown Trenton on May 27th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Items on the agenda include the Higher Learning Commission visit, corporate tuition rate, and academic honesty and drug use policies. Other items to be discussed by the NCMC Board are the capital campaign, faculty compensation, a president evaluation, and board self-evaluation.

