Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri passes through north Missouri communities

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri passed through Chillicothe, Gallatin, and Cameron on May 26th. Special Olympics Missouri North Area Development Director Melody Prawitz says about 50 runners participated in that leg of the run.

She notes the run did not go through Trenton this year because no law enforcement officers signed up to run.

The torch run is not scheduled to go through area cities after May 26; however, it will go through other cities in the state leading up to the Special Olympics Missouri State Games, which will be in Columbia on June 5th.

Prawitz says the torch run is sponsored by police and sheriff’s departments, the Department of Corrections, and supporting staff. Law enforcement fundraises all year, and the public can donate by calling local law enforcement or by visiting the Special Olympics website.

