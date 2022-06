Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Candidate for United States Senator, Vicky Hartzler, is to be near Chillicothe Thursday night June 30 at Good Time Charlies northwest of Chillicothe.

Congresswoman Hartzler is to be speaking at 6:30 pm and is expected to make other stops in Chillicothe earlier in the day, on Thursday.

(Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler photo courtesy U.S. House of Representatives website)