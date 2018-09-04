Calamity Jane Day Parade set to roll on September 15th

Smithfield Hog Production will host this year’s Calamity Jane Day Parade in Princeton.

Registration for the parade will be held at the Princeton City Barn September 15th from 8:30 in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon. Entries may choose to be judged in multiple categories, including best-dressed youth rider; horse-drawn entry; antique, modified, or classic car; motorcycle; antique tractor; and organization or business float. Other categories include the oldest tractor as well as most creative entry or float and unusual entry.

Parade entries wishing to be judged must register by 11 o’clock the morning of September 15th with the parade set to roll at 1 o’clock.

Jennifer Downs is in charge of preregistration. She may be contacted at 660-748-7354 or by email at [email protected].