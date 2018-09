Chillicothe Police officers started firearms training Tuesday morning and will train again starting at 10 o’clock Thursday morning.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports law enforcement officers have to qualify firearms two times a year. He says qualifying and training take a few hours each day the training is done.

Maples notes Chillicothe residents may hear gunshots during the training, but they should not be alarmed.

Officers will still cover shifts and take calls for service during training.