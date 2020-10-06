Brookfield man injured in rollover crash east of Chillicothe

A Brookfield man was injured in a single-vehicle, rollover accident, on Monday two miles east of Chillicothe.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Waller was taken by emergency medical services to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

The van Waller was driving was northbound on LIV Road 255 and began to skid as it approached the “T” intersection with LIV Road 234. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and overturned onto its top.

The vehicle received extensive damage and Waller was wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares