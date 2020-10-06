Livingston County Health Center reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Livingston County Health Center received forty-one (41) new notifications for COVID-19 in the county over the weekend.

Eighteen of the positive cases are from the Baptist Home, consisting of eleven (11) residents and seven (7) staff members. Other locations and events beginning to see more local positive cases include First Baptist Church, those who attended the Ashes to Beauty Women’s Conference in Lebanon and Camdenton, Missouri, and league bowlers at The Fast Lane.

Those reported as close contacts of the positive cases are being notified by the Health Center. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

