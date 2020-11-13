Benefit dinner for Lita Terry set for November 21st in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A benefit dinner will be held in Jamesport for a Gilman City resident diagnosed with Stage Three Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

A fish fry for Lita Terry will be at the Spillman Event Center on November 21st starting at 2 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted. There will also be a chili cook-off with a $20 entry fee. Fifty percent of the pot will go to the winner.

Auctioneer Norman Ropp will take bids on desserts and other items. Donations can be brought to the Spillman Center on November 21st. Dlo and Billy D. Eads will provide live music.

Spokesperson Hillarie Moore says money raised from the benefit will help Terry pay for medical expenses.

Contact Moore for more information at 660-654-1912.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares