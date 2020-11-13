Former Coffey City Clerk pleads guilty to stealing and forgery charges in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A former Coffey City Clerk has pled guilty in Daviess County to stealing and forgery charges.

A sentence assessment report was ordered for Mary Lou Browning. The case was continued to February 10th for sentencing and the trial scheduled to start next week has been canceled.

Browning was charged with the felonies of stealing $750 or more, stealing $25,000 or more, and two counts of forgery.

The charges were filed in 2018 after an audit of Coffey by State Auditor Nicole Galloway showed more than $60,000 missing from the city. The audit accused Browning of failing to make deposits, receiving improper payroll payments, and falsifying board minutes and various financial reports during her time as city clerk from September 2015 to August 2017.

