Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center in Trenton will continue with the same meal service next week as it did this week.

Home deliveries will be made Monday through Friday, and grab and go meals may be ordered daily by calling by 9:30 in the morning.

There will not have any dine-in meals or daytime activities. The Thanksgiving meal scheduled for November 18th is now scheduled for November 23rd.

Questions should be directed to the North 65 Center weekdays at 359-3058.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares