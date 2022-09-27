Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge.

Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Tyler Sharp was charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on September 27th. Court documents accuse Sharp of operating a motor vehicle on Route E at Route M on September 7th during a time when his operator’s license was revoked.

The court information indicates Sharp was convicted in Mercer County Circuit Court in April 2021 and May 2022 of driving while revoked, in Harrison County Circuit Court in June 2021 of driving without a license, and in Clinton County Circuit Court in December 2020 of driving without a valid license.