Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization

The Grundy County Commission has elected to partake in a community-funded project through the Housing and Urban Development to expand the streambank stabilization project.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the county can get more than $500,000, and there is a $0 local match.

The application for the community-funded project is to be submitted in the next two weeks.

The Grundy County Commission is also seeking services regarding county insurance. Anyone interested should contact the commission at 660-359-4040 extension 5.