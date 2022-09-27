Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization

Local News September 27, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
The Grundy County Commission has elected to partake in a community-funded project through the Housing and Urban Development to expand the streambank stabilization project.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the county can get more than $500,000, and there is a $0 local match.

The application for the community-funded project is to be submitted in the next two weeks.

The Grundy County Commission is also seeking services regarding county insurance. Anyone interested should contact the commission at 660-359-4040 extension 5.

