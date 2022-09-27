Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization

The Grundy County Commission has elected to partake in a community-funded project through the Housing and Urban Development to expand the streambank stabilization project.
Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the county can get more than $500,000, and there is a $0 local match.
The application for the community-funded project is to be submitted in the next two weeks.
The Grundy County Commission is also seeking services regarding county insurance. Anyone interested should contact the commission at 660-359-4040 extension 5.