Authorities report the arrest of a Spickard man and woman from Humphreys

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on a felony charge and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation on October 4th.

Thirty-two-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.

Court documents accuse Duncan of resisting arrest on August 9th by pulling away and fleeing from Deputy Caleb Ireland. This was when Ireland was making an arrest of Duncan on a warrant on felony charges of first-degree property damage, third degree assault, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony as well as misdemeanor first-degree trespass.

Fifty-four-year-old Michelle Dalton was arrested in Sullivan County. Her alleged probation violation involved a supervision strategy by failing to comply with treatment court rules and requirements. She is to be held on no bond, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.

Dalton’s original charge was possession of a controlled substance.