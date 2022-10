WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm.

A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build an ag structure with a setback of 12 feet off the property line at 213 Church Street in Chillicothe.