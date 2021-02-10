Audra Beverlin named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares

Audra Beverlin, a patient access representative at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2020. Jennifer Dixon, Director of Nursing, presented the award to Beverlin at a ceremony held in her honor on February 10.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Beverlin’s co-workers said, “Audra is an amazing employee and a wonderful representative of Saint Luke’s Health System. She greets everyone with a smile and often by name as well. She has done an exceptional job while the department was short-staffed. Audra worked longer hours and took on a heavier workload. She is a true hero within the hospital and her department.”

In recognition of the award, Beverlin received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

