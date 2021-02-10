Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau discuss proposed budget

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau discussed a proposed budget on February 10th. It includes $20,000 for digital marketing, such as branding, a website, social media, and online advertising. It also includes $4,000 for print marketing, such as papers, magazines, and billboards.

A subcommittee of Vice President Micah Landes, Treasurer Jordan Ferguson, and Member Megan Pester was formed to put together a request for proposals for digital marketing. They will report back at the March meeting.

Landes and Bureau Member Cathie Smith will attend the city council meeting on March 22nd to present the proposed budget.

The convention and visitors bureau discussed changes made at the last meeting to the ordinance creating the group. Landes reports the changes involve members being able to attend meetings virtually. The changes will be forwarded to the city council for approval.

Terms were selected for board members. Rachel Arnold and Debbie Carman will have a one-year term from May 2021 to May 2022. Landes and President Cara McClellan will have two-year terms from May 2021 to May 2023. Ferguson, Secretary Megan Taul, and Pester will have three-year terms from May 2021 to May 2024.

