Audio: WDAF-TV meteorologist Joe Lauria presents program in Trenton

WDAF-TV meteorologist Joe Lauria talked weather for more than two hours Thursday evening in Trenton.

Much of Lauria’s presentation was geared towards the upcoming severe weather season and for individuals who serve as storm spotters.

At the completion of the presentation, the Fox 4 meteorologist talked about the importance of storm spotters and the general public providing severe weather reports to the National Weather Service and the media.

Lauria was invited by Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs to speak in Trenton and during the presentation, Lauria praised Briggs for providing severe weather information

Although there has been a lack of severe weather so far this year in our region, Lauria believes this still could be an average year for severe weather and expressed concern about the potential for drought this summer.

Meteorologist Joe Lauria also fills in for Fox 4 during the week and makes a lot of Community appearances for the kanas city television station.

