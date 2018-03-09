Trenton R-9 Board of Education agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Trenton High School/Middle School media library at 5:30.

The agenda includes salary schedules, a student request for a waiver from board policy, 2018-2019 tuition, the addition of a first-grade teacher position, the Teacher of the Year, the announcement of make up days for weather days, and a dyslexia presentation.

The agenda also includes discussion of Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, Board of Directors nomination, and Spring Regional Meeting.

A closed session is planned for personnel matters.

