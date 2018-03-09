Bethany man hurt in crash north of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany man sustained minor injuries when his vehicle rear-ended another about one mile north of Cameron Thursday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Gray traveled north on Interstate 35 when his hatchback struck the rear-end of a northbound car, driven by 19-year-old Fausto Vargas of Salinas, California. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder facing north and received moderate damage.

Emergency medical services transported Gray to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports Vargas sustained no injuries, and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...