Audio: U.S. Supreme Court to review “Remain in Mexico” policy

National News February 20, 2022 KTTN News
United States Supreme Court (Phot credit Laura Olson - States Newsroom)
The U.S. Supreme Court plans to review in April the Biden Administration’s effort to unwind the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” border policy.

 

 

The program allows U.S. officials to send non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their U.S. immigration court hearings.

Lower courts have rejected the president’s attempts to stop the program, forcing the administration to re-institute the policy. Under the Trump administration, thousands of migrants were subject to the program and stayed in makeshift camps along the border often in dangerous conditions.

United States Supreme Court (Photo credit Laura Olson – States Newsroom)

