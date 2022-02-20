Man Indicted for sexual misconduct and kidnapping woman with developmental disabilities

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A federal grand jury in Portland, Oregon, returned an indictment charging an Oregon Department of Human Services employee with kidnapping a woman with significant disabilities in his care, driving her to a secluded location, and engaging with her in sexual misconduct.

Zakary Glover, 28, of Lebanon, Oregon, is charged with depriving the victim of her constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under the color of law. The indictment alleged that his conduct included attempted sexual abuse and kidnapping. Glover is also charged with kidnapping.

According to the indictment, Glover served as a direct support crisis specialist for the Oregon Department of Human Services, Office of Developmental Disabilities Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU). SACU operates several 24-hour crisis residential programs in Oregon that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Glover was tasked with ensuring the health, safety, and security of the individuals who lived at the residential facility where he worked. The victim, who has severe autism, cognitive deficits and communicates mostly by using pictures, videos, and drawings, was one of the individuals under Glover’s care.

As part of his duties, Glover took the victim on outings in a secure van to fast-food restaurants. On Nov. 2, 2021, while on an outing with the victim, Glover is alleged to have driven down a dead-end road toward a cemetery in Aumsville, Oregon. Upon reaching the dead-end, he parked the van, opened the passenger rear door where the victim was sitting, lowered his shorts, grabbed the victim, and engaged in sexual misconduct.

If convicted, Glover faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Portland Field Office with assistance from the Oregon State Police. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gavin Bruce for the District of Oregon, Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold, and Trial Attorney Daniel Grunert of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

Related