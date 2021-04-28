Audio: Tips for “Community Pride Cleanup week” from the Trenton Chamber of Commerce

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Many areas of Trenton are being cleaned up by volunteers during the Trenton Chamber of Commerce “Community Pride Cleanup week.”

Chamber Ambassador Sharon Barnett was a guest Monday on KTTN Open Line.

Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says the final week of April is selected for cleanup week as it occurs before Mother’s Day and graduations in May.

There are residents who are unable to take care of their property so Ms. Carman suggests family members and/or neighbors should help.

Ms. Carman requested volunteers provide their own trash bags but if more are needed, the Chamber of Commerce office can be contacted for bags. Rapid Removal Disposal provides a dumpster to collect trash bags.

Tree limbs and branches can be disposed of at the Trenton brush dump on Northwest 27th street which is unmanned and located west of the trap and skeet range. However, the city asks that NO bagged leaves be taken there, only branches and limbs that can be run through a chipper.

