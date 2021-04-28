Three from Albany facing felony charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Three Albany residents accused of not bringing a vehicle to a disabled woman after taking money from her to do so have been charged in Caldwell County.

Forty-two-year-old James Michael Gordon II, 36-year-old Trista Boley, and 31-year-old Christa Danielle Lycan face felony charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, stealing–$750 or more, and conspiracy to commit a felony exceeding 10 years. Bond for each is $10,000 cash only, with special conditions for bond supervision by Supervision Services and no contact with the victim.

A probable cause affidavit from Detective James Kirkendoll with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says Lycan’s 55-year-old aunt of Braymer gave Gordon, Boley, and Lycan $1,700 cash to buy a vehicle and bring it back to her. Gordon and Boley reportedly took the money and purchased a 2002 Chrysler Sebring in Albany for $1,100.

The person who sold the vehicle to them told a sergeant with the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office that Gordon said the disabled woman asked to state the sale price of the vehicle as $1,600 instead of $1,100 on the title. Gordon also allegedly printed the woman’s name in the purchaser blank on the title.

Kirkendoll says he believes Gordon, Boley, and Lycan took the money with no intention of buying a vehicle for the woman, depriving her of her money and property without her consent by means of coercion and deceit. The detective reports the three sold the vehicle to another individual, and they would not disclose that person’s name.

The probable cause affidavit notes Gordon has previously been charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit device over $500, receiving stolen property, theft less than $500, burglary—second degree, and theft/stealing of a firearm. He was convicted of burglary—second degree in February 2016 and convicted of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device in April 2019.

Boley was convicted of stealing in June 2008 and convicted of passing a bad check in November 2019, February 2020, and October 2020.

The probable cause affidavit also notes Lycan was convicted of shoplifting in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2008.

148 total views, 148 views today

Related