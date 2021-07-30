Audio: State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announces bid for State Auditor in 2022

State News July 30, 2021
Scott Fitzpatrick
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for State Auditor in 2022. Fitzpatrick is a numbers guy – a former Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman. The state auditor’s job is to be a watchdog over government money.

 

 

Fitzpatrick is the first known candidate to announce his bid for the seat. He says he has a track record that other candidates for the office won’t have.

 

 

He is a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Shell Knob and is campaigning for the seat currently held by State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is not seeking reelection next year. Galloway holds the last remaining Democratic statewide office in Missouri.

