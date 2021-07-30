Audio: Parson responds to teachers union president saying it is going to “try” to open K-12 schools this fall

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Parson is responding to the American Federation of Teachers President saying it is going to “try” to open K-12 schools this fall.

The organization’s President, Randi Weingarten, made the comment and said it is going to keep students and teachers safe while trying to move through a political battlefield. On Fox News, Governor Parson takes issue with Weingarten saying the organization is going to “try” to open schools this fall.

Parson touts roughly 85-percent of Missouri K-12 public schools being open to in-person learning last school year.

Related