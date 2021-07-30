Audio: Parson responds to teachers union president saying it is going to “try” to open K-12 schools this fall

State News July 30, 2021
Missouri Governor Mike Parson
Governor Parson is responding to the American Federation of Teachers President saying it is going to “try” to open K-12 schools this fall.

 

 

The organization’s President, Randi Weingarten, made the comment and said it is going to keep students and teachers safe while trying to move through a political battlefield. On Fox News, Governor Parson takes issue with Weingarten saying the organization is going to “try” to open schools this fall.

Parson touts roughly 85-percent of Missouri K-12 public schools being open to in-person learning last school year.

