Audio: Sexual assault survivors Bill of Rights readying to become Missouri law

State News August 11, 2022 KTTN News
Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Missouri bill priming to become law this month is a sexual assault survivors Bill of Rights. It spells out that survivors can get a shower and fresh clothing as well as request an exam from a medical provider and an interview by a police officer of the same gender.

State Senator Holly Rehder, of southeast Missouri’s Scott City, says her bill also lets victims know where their sexual assault kit test results are in the forensics process.

 

 

State Senator Holly Rehder says she was passionate about including provisions in her bill that block the sexual history of survivors from being used against them in court.

 

 

The bill was filed after last year’s work by a statewide task force aimed at better helping rape victims.

Post Views: 16
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.