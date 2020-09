In promoting attendance at a cattleman’s rally Friday morning, September 4, 2020, in Marshall, rural Trenton farmer Ben Thomas says the cattle industry has been suffering losses for quite some time.

The rally is Friday morning, beginning at 9 o’clock at the Martin Center on O’Dell Street in Marshall. Thomas says there will be speakers and politicians present.

The rally is open to all interested, not just beef producers.

