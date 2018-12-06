Audio: Pre-filed bill in Missouri legislature would be among the most restrictive abortion measures in the nation

Missouri lawmakers could be considering a far-reaching abortion restriction in the upcoming legislative session.

Republican state Representative Nick Schroer of O’Fallon pre-filed a bill this week that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The measure, which allows for exceptions in medical emergencies, would ban most abortions after six weeks. Reproductive rights group contend many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that time.

Iowa passed a law this year banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, but a judge temporarily blocked its enactment until a legal challenge against it can be decided.

Schroer’s measure would require physicians to conduct tests to determine if a fetal heartbeat is present. If one is not detected, an abortion would be allowed within a four-day period. If the procedure was not performed within the four-day window, a new fetal heartbeat detection test would be required.