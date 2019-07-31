Audio: Over 4,000 medical marijuana cards issued in first month of the program

Missourians have been applying to get medical marijuana – in the thousands.

By Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2019, the state health department confirms that 4,546 patients and caregivers have been approved out of 4,806 applications received so far.

The new state law says a doctor can approve patients from a list of illnesses and side effects, including PTSD and debilitating psychiatric conditions.

The law says medical marijuana can be approved as a safer option to an opioid, Fraker says that is also up to a physician.

Beginning on August 3rd and continuing through August 17, DHSS will begin taking licensed facility applications.