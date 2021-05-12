Audio: North Central Missouri College to see huge infusion of funding from state budget

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The state legislature voted Friday, May 7, to give final approval to a $34 billion state operating budget; however, the budget has not been signed by the governor.

North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver says he is pleased where the college is in the process. He explains that, in the budget, community colleges will get $10 million dollars in additional money in core funding. NCMC’s amount would be $373,000 in the core budget every year.

Klaver expects Governor Mike Parson to sign the budget by the end of May.

There are Republican majorities in the State House of Representatives and State Senate. Parson is also a Republican.

Klaver is grateful to 12th District State Senator Dan Hegeman.

In the next round of federal funding, NCMC anticipates receiving $3.5 million. That would include $1.8 million to students directly and $1.6 million to institutional funding.

Klaver hopes the restrictions are looser with the next round of federal funding, so the college can have more flexibility on how it spends the money.

Klaver says the college looks forward to moving ahead with plans on the main campus and construction of the Savannah campus to serve the western and northwestern parts of NCMC’s 16-county territory.

