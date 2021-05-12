Two Freightliner trucks collide on I-35 injuring driver from Florida

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

An out-of-state resident was injured when according to the Highway Patrol, the Freightliner she was driving struck the rear of another big rig Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

Injuries were moderate for 47-year-old Summer Cook of Panama City Beach, Florida, who was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The Driver of the other Freightliner, a 33-year-old resident of Fridley, Minnesota, Abubaker Abdi, was not injured.

Both large trucks were southbound when the Freightliner with the Minnesota driver was coming to a complete stop on the west shoulder of I-35 when it was hit from behind. The truck with the Florida driver came to a stop in the median and was demolished in the 4 pm crash two miles south of Eagleville. The big rig with the Minnesota driver was pulling two units, with the front towed unit receiving minor damage while the back towed unit was totaled.

Both truck drivers were using seat belts.

