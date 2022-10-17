Audio: Nearly $7 million needed for Missouri to expunge marijuana convictions

State News October 17, 2022October 17, 2022 KTTN News
Recreatioinal Marijuana news graphic
If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:

 

 

A key provision within Amendment 3 would expunge past marijuana-related convictions from criminal records. But doing so won’t be free. In the event it passes, the Missouri Supreme Court is requesting nearly 7 million dollars to cover the cost. Most of the extra funding would go to local courts to cover overtime and hiring of additional staff to handle expungement requests. Expungements would cover non-violent marijuana convictions, such as possession, but would not include D-W-I’s or selling to minors.

