Audio: Study says Springfield is the 4th most dangerous college town in the US

Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by the Safewise website. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand.

Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:

Anytime you walk around campus you’re constantly hearing sirens…you just always have to have in the back of your mind like things can happen just to make sure that you’re safe, it was just another one of the things making sure you’re not alone, and if you are alone that you have like some kind of protection or you always have access to some kind of quick security.

Ranked ahead of Springfield are Memphis at number three, Alexandria, Louisiana at number two, and the most dangerous college town in America, Monroe, Louisiana.

Springfield also ranked among the top 10 most dangerous metro areas for 2021.