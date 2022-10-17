Audio: Medicare open enrollment period is October 15 through December 7

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. Alisa Nelson has more.

The state Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during the open enrollment period. If you need help choosing a plan that best meets your needs, the department’s CLAIM program offers free assistance to those who qualify and their caregivers. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income find out whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescriptions. You can visit missouriclaim.org or call 1-800-390-3330 to set up an appointment or ask questions.