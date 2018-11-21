Audio: Missouri State Highway Patrol participating in Operation C.A.R.E. over Thanksgiving weekend

You’ll see extra Missouri state troopers on the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, starting today (Wednesday). They’re participating in Operation C.A.R.E, which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz predicts a record travel weekend nationally and in Missouri.

Missouri state troopers are urging you to put your phone down, follow all traffic laws and to stay sober as you drive throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Captain Hotz reminds you to make sure your vehicle is in good condition before your Thanksgiving trip, and to be well rested before driving. Troopers encourage you to call star-55 on your cell phone if you see criminal activity on the highway or experience an emergency.

Seventeen people were killed and another 555 people were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday. The 2018 counting period begins tonight at 6 and runs through Sunday night at 11:59.