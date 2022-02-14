Audio: Missouri on track to expand broadband internet access

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson has announced plans to use more than $400 million to increase internet access to more Missourians. That money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) to increase broadband internet access, adoption of new programs and offer statewide assistance.

BJ Tanksley is the director of the Missouri Office of Broadband Development and says he and his team are working to increase broadband access in every corner of the state affecting hundreds of thousands of Missourians. He says the ARPA funds will help with improving the infrastructure and help with broadband literacy.

He also says he needs to hire more creative people to help contribute their expertise.

Tanksley says the state is here to help but not getting into the Broadband industry.

