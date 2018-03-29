Audio: Missouri man arrested for firing high-power rifle in yard; states he’s within his rights

A Joplin man in southwest Missouri says he’s within his rights for firing between 10 and 20 shots from a high-power rifle in his front yard on Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Trevor Duncan tells Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin that shooting within city limits is illegal.

Joplin Police Captain Trevor Duncan says 31-year-old Edmond Vester has been arrested for firing shots within city limits and disagrees with Vester’s claim. No one was injured. Vester was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child that was in his home at the time.

Like this: Like Loading...