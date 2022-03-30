Audio: Missouri House sends eminent domain bill to Senate

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri House is sending to the Senate an eminent domain bill for utility purposes.

Lawmakers have been working for years to pass a plan like this due to the Grain Belt Express Line project planned across eight northern Missouri counties. Under the bill, in eminent domain proceedings, just compensation for agriculture or horticulture land would be 150-percent of fair market value, which would be determined by the courts. It would also require any electrical utility that proposes building a transmission line to provide a minimum of 50-percent of its load to Missouri consumers in order to use eminent domain.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Representative Mike Haffner from Pleasant Hill. Brent Palm, Missourinet.

