Bethany man killed in crash on Highway 69

A Bethany man was killed in an early morning traffic crash on Highway 69, just north of Bethany.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Coroner Zack Wilson.

A trooper reported the car Crawford was driving failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the west side of Highway 69, and struck a tree.

The car was demolished in the crash at 12:20 Wednesday morning. The report noted Crawford was not using a seat belt.

Jason Crawford is Harrison County’s first traffic fatality for 2022 investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Bethany Police Department, and Bethany Fire Department.

