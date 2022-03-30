Audio: Missouri Legislature considering bill to legalize recreational pot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature is considering whether to legalize the adult use of marijuana. This comes less than four years after nearly seven out of ten voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing for the use of medical marijuana.

The 2022 “Cannabis Freedom Act”, sponsored by Republican State Representative Ron Hicks would authorize the recreational use, taxation, and regulation of marijuana. If passed, it would also allow most non-violent marijuana prosecutions to be dropped and the criminal records of those who’ve been convicted of the same to be cleared. Similar efforts have been made in the past but Hicks says he believes this is a good time and a great recipe.

Opponents of legalized adult-use marijuana say it’s a public health and safety risk and some are simply morally opposed to it.

