Audio: Missouri Congresswoman introduces bill to punish China by taking away assets in America

There have been efforts to sue and admonish China for its role in the coronavirus spread worldwide. American leaders say China hid the growing virus threat.

Missouri Congresswoman from the St. Louis region Ann Wagner says she is taking an approach that is more realistic in a bill that she is filing to take away Chinese-owned assets in America.”

Wagner’s legal staff has been working for months with experts and international lawyers to develop this bill that penalizes China on American soil- with sanctions and seizing assets.

Wagner is a top-ranking member of the U-S House Foreign Affairs Committee and a former U-S ambassador.

