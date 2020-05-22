Clinton County man charged with arson at address in Holt

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating what is considered the suspicious nature of a structure fire in Holt at 2491 SE 207th Street.

An investigator for the sheriff’s department, A-J Harrell, says it was reported that a male, Kainen Norton of Holt, fled the scene on foot, but was later taken into custody after a brief struggle.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Norton with two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety assisted with the investigation of the April 10thstructure fire which has resulted in Norton being charged with arson in the first degree.

Norton has the same rural address as to where the structure fire occurred in Holt. His next appearance in Clinton County Circuit Court is June 10th.

